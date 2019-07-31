We Are One Seven LLC Has $704,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares in the company, valued at $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

