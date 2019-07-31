We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 10,406 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mistras Group worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Mistras Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 728,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,711. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan H. Wolk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,041 shares of company stock valued at $359,206. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.