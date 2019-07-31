We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $373.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.