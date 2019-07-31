We Are One Seven LLC Trims Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Globant stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 223,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.