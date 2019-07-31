Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 221,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.