Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.75 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. 91,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

