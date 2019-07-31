Welch & Forbes LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Adobe by 16.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 7.7% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.25. 1,003,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,795 shares of company stock worth $7,779,608. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

