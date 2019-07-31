Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,276,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 1,404,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

