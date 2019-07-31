Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 7,631 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. 1,223,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

