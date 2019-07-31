Welch Group LLC Has $27.42 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

