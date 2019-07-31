Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after buying an additional 449,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after buying an additional 947,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 6,858,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

