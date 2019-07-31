Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. 1,868,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57. Welltower has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.52.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

