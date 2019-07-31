West Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 91,505 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,330 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44.

