West Oak Capital LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158,707 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,315,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,068,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,243,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after buying an additional 467,757 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. 31,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,227. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

