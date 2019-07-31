West Oak Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 388,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,714. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

