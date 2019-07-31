West Oak Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,633,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,637,000 after buying an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Shares of COST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.18. The stock had a trading volume of 723,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

