WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,626 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,161 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $553,606,000 after purchasing an additional 889,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,785,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. The stock has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

