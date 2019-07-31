Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 5%

Western Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 3,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

