Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

