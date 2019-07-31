Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 2,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 4,302.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

