Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 147,786 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 152,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72.

About Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

