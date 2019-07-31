Wibson (WIB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Wibson token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Wibson has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Wibson has a market cap of $1.10 million and $9,662.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01463624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Wibson

Wibson's total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,689,422 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wibson’s official website is wibson.org.

Buying and Selling Wibson

Wibson can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wibson should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wibson using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

