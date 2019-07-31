Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.38.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,800.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $257,472,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 236.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.