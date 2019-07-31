Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $10.75-11.10 EPS.

WLTW traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $195.58. The company had a trading volume of 672,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.08.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

