WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WillScot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WillScot by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in WillScot by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 921,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,202. WillScot has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

