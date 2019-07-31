Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0951

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,371,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

