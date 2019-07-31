Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $24.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 25,078,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

