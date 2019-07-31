Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,174,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,303,000 after purchasing an additional 519,210 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,460,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,982,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 332,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

