Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Southern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 492,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,063. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.