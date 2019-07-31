Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $140.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

