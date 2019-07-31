Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,921.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 87.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 72,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

