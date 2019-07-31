Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.73. 529,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.34. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

