Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 147,538 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

