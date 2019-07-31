WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,799 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 175,203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,085. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $118,112.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.