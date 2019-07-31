WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 5.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $54,056,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $54,818,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zendesk by 171.0% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 476,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.22. 4,789,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.96. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $4,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,521 shares in the company, valued at $122,152,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

