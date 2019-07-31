WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,272 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,342,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AGM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,738. The firm has a market cap of $807.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.