WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $47,019,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 61,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.