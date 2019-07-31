WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tronox were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 3,011.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.82. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,305.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,027 shares of company stock worth $305,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

