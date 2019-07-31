WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $505,000 Position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 174,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 290,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX remained flat at $$7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Century Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.