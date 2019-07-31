WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $542,000 Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 181.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,464. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercraft Boat news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $138,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

