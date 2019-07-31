WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,253 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Shoe Carnival worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 482.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 270,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,216. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

