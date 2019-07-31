WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $46.18. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Friday, June 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Chemical Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

