Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $2,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,288.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,052.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

