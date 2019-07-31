World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $209.79. 2,092,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.93.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

