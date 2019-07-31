World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 721,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

