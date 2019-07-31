World Asset Management Inc Has $1.75 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,780,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after acquiring an additional 274,111 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,774. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

