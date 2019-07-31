World Asset Management Inc Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. The stock had a trading volume of 699,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

