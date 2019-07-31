World Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. 1,288,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,420. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.