World Asset Management Inc Has $22.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,222.22. 1,321,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,128.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514 shares of company stock worth $595,584. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

