World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,285,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Paychex by 7,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,952,727 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paychex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after buying an additional 408,769 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $1,538,369.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

